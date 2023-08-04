UAE - Abu Dhabi-based EIH Ethmar International Holding said it has acquired a strategic stake in Gewan Holding, a diversified Holding company operating in several key sectors, including real estate, general trading, hospitality, travel and tourism, restaurant's management, and agri-tech.

EIH has cultivated a diversified, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio comprising over 30 companies across various sectors, including real estate, energy, technology, investment, healthcare, and hospitality.

On the acquisition, Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO, said: "Today, we announce a strategic acquisition in Gewan, which represents a step that supports our vision to diversify and expand our presence in various sectors, aligning with our current and future plans, that aim to generate sustainable returns for our investors."

"This partnership will offer us opportunities to invest in new sectors, resulting in joint projects that will provide new job opportunities within vital sectors, thereby positively impacting the growth of the UAE's economy," he noted.

Gewan Holding Group CEO Alaa Al Ali said: "Gewan boasts an impressive track record of achievements and successful operations in various vital sectors in Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

"This aligns with our shared vision to work on new projects and investments that align with the significant development in the UAE's economy. Today, we are delighted to take this important step with EIH, marking a new phase that will bring even more achievements in the future," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).