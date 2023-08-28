Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned Red Sea Global (RSG) has started a farm cooperative to boost the agriculture economy in the country’s Tabuk region.

The Tamala initiative, a farm-to-table concept, is expected to bring together more than 3,000 farms in the Tabuk region, enabling them to sell their produce directly to the company’s resort properties.

RSG, which is developing the Red Sea and Amaala tourism giga-projects in the kingdom’s western region, said in a statement that Tamala will also support the local farming community by introducing new farming technologies to increase production, while also prioritising sustainable practices.

A board of directors has also been formed to oversee the cooperative.

Saudi Arabia has been actively adopting national food strategies as a part of its Vision 2030, which includes boosting domestic production of agricultural produce, diversifying import sources, reducing waste, and building reserve capacity.

A recent study by the Kuwait-based Marmore MENA Intelligence stated that Saudi Arabia has also embraced agritech concepts such as vertical farming to enhance supply chains and increase food production.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

(bindu.rai@lseg.com)