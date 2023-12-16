Doha, Qatar: Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan through its subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare WLL to develop a multi-disciplinary healthcare facility in Uzbekistan.

The MOU was officially signed by Eng. Mohammed bin Badr Al Sadah, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, and H E Omonov Olim Murodullaevich, Deputy Minister of Health of Uzbekistan, during a meeting convened at Estithmar Holding’s headquarters in Doha.

The high-level meeting was also attended by H E Laziz Kudratov Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and the Executive Management team of Estithmar Holding, as well as well as a high-level delegation from Uzbekistan.

The MoU outlines the establishment of a state-of-the-art, multi-disciplinary 300-bed healthcare facility in Uzbekistan, which will incorporate innovative technologies and cutting-edge medical solutions, marking a significant stride towards advancing healthcare services in the country.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, further discussions unfolded on mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation opportunities and potential business partnerships.

Commenting on this partnership, Eng. Mohammed Badr Al-Sadah, Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, said: “Today’s agreement represents our commitment to expanding our footprint internationally to increase shareholder value and deliver exceptional healthcare services to communities around the world.”

It is worth noting that Estithmar Holding develops, operates, and owns several state-of-the-art healthcare facilities with world-class international affiliations through its subsidiary Elegancia Healthcare. These world-class medical facilities are equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly skilled healthcare professionals and consultants, offering a comprehensive range of specialized medical services.

