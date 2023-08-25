PIF-owned Cruise Saudi has signed an agreement with Vienna-based leisure services platform Columbia blue for the creation of a premium cruise line, Aroya Cruises.

Columbia blue will oversee hotel management including housekeeping, guest relations, food and beverage and crew management, as well as deck and engine management.

Aroya Cruises, which was first announced in June by Cruise Saudi, which is fully-owned by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is designed for Saudi nationals, expats and regional guests, specifically for the Arabian market.

A Cruise Saudi and Aroya Cruises statement said the venture has overall goals of creating 50,000 job opportunities in the kingdom and carrying 1.3 million cruise passengers annually by 2035.

Besides yacht and cruise management, Columbia blue also provides aviation and asset management as well as lifestyle and concierge services.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com