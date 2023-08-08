Riyadh: The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today the establishment of the Kayanee Company, a unique lifestyle integrated concept designed to inspire and enhance women’s well-being in Saudi Arabia.

Kayanee will focus on women’s health and lifestyle of future generations through six offerings, including fitness, apparel, personal care & treatments, nutrition & diagnostics, healthy eating and learning.



Chaired by HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar, Kayanee will adopt a female-focused approach to all its services, prioritizing mental, physical and social health. In line with the Saudi Vision 2030 ambition to create a vibrant society, the company aims to reach over one million consumers.



The establishment of Kayanee is part of PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors, localize technology, enable the private sector, drive the diversification of the local economy, and contribute to enhancing the quality of life, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.



In an effort to ensure mass participation, a world-class digital platform will become the main gateway for Kayanee's customers, providing seamless connection between in-person and online services. The company will act as a catalyst for the rapid growth of health, well-being and fitness in Saudi Arabia, supporting the development of the industry through collaboration with the private sector and across the value chain.



Head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF Raid Ismail said: “Kayanee will serve to expand Saudi Arabia’s SAR16 billion fitness and well-being industry. It is a very exciting time for PIF to venture into women’s fitness, wellness and well-being, and Kayanee is well positioned to enable the industry through its integrated offering, which will see the company partner with the growing private sector to create a vibrant society.”