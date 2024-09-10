Start-ups across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) recorded a huge slump in investments in August, as investors continued to tighten purse strings.

The month recorded a total of $83 million raised in 30 deals, down by 24% from last year and 76% from the previous month, according to the latest report from Wamda and Digital Digest.

The decline reflects a wider trend that has affected businesses in other markets. In various regions including the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Turkey and Pakistan, venture funding reached $287 million in August, marking the lowest total recorded this year, according to a separate report from Magnitt.

“With rising interest rates and a more cautious approach from institutional investors, August’s numbers capture a market under pressure,” Magnitt said.

Within MENA, the UAE dominated the investments for the month, with 13 start-ups securing $55.7 million, according to the report from Wamda and Digital Digest.

Saudi Arabia came second, with investments in nine start-ups reaching $15.8 million, followed by Egypt ($7.6 million), Kuwait ($3 million) and Tunisia ($1 million).

In terms of sectors, those in financial technology (fintech) topped the deals, securing a total of $54 million. Web 3 and Foodtech were also popular, with investments reaching $13.5 million and $9 million, respectively.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)