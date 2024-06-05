Riyadh: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Fisheries and Livestock Wealth, Dr. Ali Al-Shaikhi, stressed that the investment opportunities in the Kingdom's livestock and fisheries sectors promise significant economic returns, estimated at more than SAR 20 billion by 2030.



Al-Shaikhi made his remarks during a workshop organized by the ministry at its headquarters in Riyadh, titled "Joint Cooperation Opportunities for the Development and Sustainability of the Agricultural Sector in the Kingdom," in collaboration with King Saud University.

This workshop serves as an initiative by the ministry to coordinate efforts among various entities and encourage cooperation to increase the GDP in this vital sector. He pointed out that the fisheries and livestock sectors are closely linked to the economy, community health, and quality of life, noting that investment opportunities in these sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth, aligning with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.