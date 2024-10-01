EFG Holding is considering establishing a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, CEO Karim Awad told Al Borsa News.

Awad emphasized the strategic importance of the Saudi market, which is one of four key markets for the company, alongside the UAE, Egypt, and Kuwait.

He also noted that EFG Holding is exploring investment opportunities in Gulf markets, particularly in activities related to offerings, brokerage, and asset management.

The company recently exited some emerging markets to concentrate on its core markets, where it has established a significant presence and increased its number of offerings.

