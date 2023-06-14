Ecombo, the trailblazing social e-commerce platform, now seeks a $10m investment round by the end of 2024 to further its Gulf expansion.

Fares Senior, the founder and CEO of ecombo, stated that they are planning to expand into the Saudi and Omani markets in the coming days as part of their expansion strategy in the Gulf and subsequently the Arab region.

They have already begun acquiring a number of physical warehouses in these countries to serve as distribution and sales centers for their products.

Ecombo, the trailblazing social e-commerce platform, has revolutionized the social commerce landscape with an exceptional success story. Starting with a humble $500 investment, Ecombo has transformed into a company with sales more than a million-dollar in just one year, empowering thousands of merchants and social sellers across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) markets while bootstrapping and growing effectively.

Today, Ecombo announces its expansion plans into other countries within the MENA region, further bolstering its mission to provide hassle-free product sourcing and income growth opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Founded in the beginning of 2022 by visionary and self made Egyptian entrepreneurs and market leaders, Fares Senior and Abdallah Elbarbary, both co founders are recognized for their strong background in affiliate and social selling world,Ecombo has disrupted the social commerce scene with its innovative approach and comprehensive all-in-one service.

