Cairo – Danone Egypt has announced the Gawda project, cooling milk collection trucks equipped with advanced cooling systems, according to a press release.

Launched under Danone Egypt’s Alban Baladna framework, the company developed innovative technology to boost its cooling milk collection trucks in the Beni Suef and Gharbia governorates.

This aligns with Danone Egypt’s commitment to securing high-quality, healthy food products for consumers by ensuring the highest standards of safety.

Furthermore, the group unveiled the Obour City factory, which spans 40,000 square metres, bringing its total investments in the Arab Republic to EGP 2 billion.

The factory operates eight production lines with an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of dairy and yoghurt products to meet the demands of the local market and export to Libya, Mauritius, and Kenya.

In 2023, the company doubled the value of its exports by 112% and aims to maintain this progress throughout the current year.

Hesham Radwan, General Manager of Danone Egypt, commented: “As part of the Gawda project, we have pioneered cutting-edge technology, being implemented for the first time in Egypt, to ensure the safe and sustainable transportation of milk to our production facilities, resulting in the best dairy products."

Ahmed Talaat, Corporate Affairs, Legal & Regulatory Director at Danone Egypt, highlighted they plan to preserve the nutritional value of milk and lower contamination risks by 90%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

