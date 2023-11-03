BNP Paribas Wealth Management has announced the inauguration of its new office at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

This move represents a new milestone in BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s journey, highlighting its continued growth and commitment to its clients.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management Middle East CEO Antoine Chemali said: "BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s journey to success in this region is a testament to the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us."

"This new office reflects our commitment to better serve them while adhering to the strictest sustainability standards," he stated.

DIFC Authority CEO Arif Amiri said: "We welcome BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s expansion as they continue to thrive within DIFC’s eco-system of over 330 wealth and asset management firms."

"It is also encouraging to see the firm’s commitment to climate action, in alignment with DIFC’s Strategy 2030, as we continue to seek new long-term solutions on our collective path to a Net-Zero future," he added.

The BNP Paribas Wealth Management office has registered for the LEED Gold Certification thanks to reduced energy consumption and efficient management of resources.

