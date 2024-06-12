Omorfia Group, a beauty and personal care unit of Abu Dhabi investment holding company Multiply, has acquired 100% ownership of The Grooming Company Holding (TGCH) from the Luxembourg-headquartered CedarBridge Capital Partners, a private equity investor.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Omorfia said the move is part of the group’s expansion strategy centred around targeted bolt-on acquisitions for its beauty services portfolio, within the UAE and the wider GCC and MENA regions.

TGCH represents a conglomerate spanning 47 salons and 15 franchises totalling 62 locations across five countries, with the main brand portfolio consisting of N.BAR, grooming lounge 1847, and Sisters Beauty Lounge, a luxury chain of beauty lounges. Additionally, Wellbe Trading, a subsidiary of TGCH, serves as the distributor of beauty products to TGCH and other salons across the GCC.

Post transaction, Omorfia Group’s owned and operated salons will expand to 132 outlets. Its personal care and beauty companies include Tips & Toes, Bedashing Beauty Lounge, Jazz Lounge Spa, The Juice Beauty, Fisio, and Creative Beauty Source.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com