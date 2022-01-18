RIYADH: 2021 was a record year for venture capitalists investing in emerging venture market across Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, according to a new report from MAGNiTT.

The deals last year hit $6.8 billion through 1,329 deals, marking a growth of 228 percent in funding and 267 percent in number of deals when compared to 2020, the report showed.

The year was also a record for mega deals with 12 mega-deals, those that exceeded $100 million, more than all mega-deals combined between 2016 and 2020. These deals accounted for 42 percent of all capital raised across Emerging Venture Markets in 2021.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO & Founder of MAGNiTT said in a statement: “2021 has in fact been more than just a record-breaking year for VCs, rather it has been a defining year. While the global pandemic posed great pressures on governments, private sectors, and startup ecosystems alike; the year 2021 marked the resurgence of VC activity tenfold.”

MAGNiTT is a data platform founded in 2015 covering venture capital in emerging venture markets.

 

