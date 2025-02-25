Founded in 2007 at Stanford University in California, d.light is a global leader in providing transformative, affordable products to low-income households. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, d.light has sold over 35 million products, including solar lanterns, home solar systems, TVs, radios, and smartphones. These products have positively impacted the lives of more than 175 million people worldwide. Looking ahead, d.light’s vision is to improve the lives of one billion people by 2030 with accessible, sustainable energy solutions.

Solar inverters can help households and businesses in Africa cope with the frequent power outages that disrupt local energy grids, according to Karl Skare, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at d.light. The company is a leading provider of affordable household solar products and financing for low-income families.

Power outages remain a persistent issue across Sub-Saharan Africa, with businesses on average facing nine blackouts per month. This highlights the widespread nature of the problem and its impact on business operations and daily life.

“Blackouts severely affect daily routines, businesses, and hamper economic growth,” said Karl. “With the increasing effects of climate change, these outages are expected to worsen. For instance, recent power failures in Zambia were linked to droughts that reduced the country’s hydroelectric power supply.”

Karl emphasizes the role of solar inverters in tackling these challenges, as they can not only alleviate the impact of grid failures but sometimes completely replace grid connections. Solar inverters work by converting the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into usable alternating current (AC), which powers homes and businesses.

“There’s no quick fix for the issues surrounding national grid failures,” Karl stated. “For businesses and individuals, the best option is to consider reliable and affordable backup power solutions. Solar inverters present a viable alternative to help maintain power and address infrastructure shortcomings causing the outages.”

Currently, many people and businesses rely on diesel generators as a backup power source. However, these generators are expensive, noisy, and emit harmful fumes, contributing significantly to pollution and carbon emissions. By switching to solar inverters, users benefit from a cleaner, quieter, and cost-free energy source that doesn’t produce toxic emissions.

Thanks to the significant drop in solar and battery costs, solar inverters are now more affordable than ever, making them a strong alternative to diesel-powered generators. With the right public awareness campaigns, the adoption of this more sustainable energy solution could increase, offering a better option for both individuals and the environment.

Karl concludes, “Power outages will continue to affect many African countries for the foreseeable future, but solar inverters offer a cleaner, more cost-effective way to solve these issues compared to the fuel-powered generators that are currently prevalent across the continent.”

