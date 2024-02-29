DUBAI: Positive Zero, a decentralised decarbonisation infrastructure business headquartered in the UAE and dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, officially launched its new brand identity at the Museum of the Future yesterday as a consolidated platform for clean distributed power generation, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility.

The event was attended by several high-level dignitaries and representatives of various UAE governmental entities, clients of Positive Zero, local and regional business leaders, and industry professionals from the clean energy and sustainability sectors.

Positive Zero’s official brand launch follows its recent announcement of a landmark investment of up to US$400 million from BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure team. The investment will boost Positive Zero’s growth and innovation in the GCC region, where it offers a range of decarbonisation solutions, including distributed generation, energy efficiency, and clean mobility solutions, to support the region’s energy transition and economic diversification goals as well as meet the COP28 mandate of tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency targets by 2030.

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Co-Founder and Chairman of Positive Zero, commented on the occasion, “The idea for our business was inspired by the mission of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai ‘the city with the smallest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.’ This clear and ambitious target motivated us to create a platform that can partner closely with the private and public sectors to not only accelerate the clean energy transition but also to boost the economy in a game-changing, sustainable way.”

Positive Zero was formed through the consolidation of three leading businesses in their fields: SirajPower, the leading provider of financed distributed generation in the GCC. Taka Solutions is the largest energy services company in the UAE, and HYPR Energy, the first mobile battery and energy storage systems provider in the region. The group combines the capabilities of these three verticals, offering end-to-end services with data-driven clean energy solutions at no upfront costs and providing them through a “servitisation” model that enables organisations of all types to take charge of their energy infrastructure and be part of the clean energy transition.

David Auriau, Co-Founder and CEO of Positive Zero, said in his remarks to the event’s attendees, "We are just at the beginning of a time when the future of energy, our planet, and our collective lives is being reimagined. By combining the various decentralised clean energy solutions that Positive Zero offers as services without upfront investment, our clients can slash up to 70 percent of their carbon emissions. This was not possible until recently, and we plan to grow tenfold in the next five years to create a large-scale movement towards a more sustainable, efficient, and carbon-neutral future through innovation and collaboration.”

The event included a presentation to attendees about Positive Zero’s vision for the decarbonised economy. The programme also featured remarks by Edward Winter, Head of EMEA for Diversified Infrastructure at BlackRock.

Positive Zero’s foundational companies have made remarkable strides in key GCC markets. SirajPower leads the region with an impressive portfolio of distributed solar energy, totalling 200 MWp and reducing over 223,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to powering over 43,000 homes annually. Taka Solutions, operating as the company's Efficiency arm, has achieved energy savings exceeding 100,000 MWh across eight UAE sectors, which is equivalent to planting more than three million trees. HYPR Energy’s clean energy on-demand mobile battery unit, the first of its kind in the region and situated under the company’s mobility vertical, has provided construction sites and other off-grid locations with cheaper and cleaner power.