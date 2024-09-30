India has standardised its Carbon Accounting and Reporting Framework at domestic and international airports to achieve carbon neutrality and move towards net zero carbon emissions from civil aviation.

A fact sheet issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation here said “airport operators have been asked to map carbon emissions at their respective airports and to work towards carbon neutrality and net zero emission in a phased manner.”

The fact sheet said that while constructing new, greenfield airports, state governments have been advised to prioritise carbon neutrality and net zero emissions as per the new standardised framework.

India has built 12 greenfield airports in the last 10 years. In addition, 48 airstrips have been constructed since 2014.

Ministry of Civil Aviation is making serious efforts to turn its airports carbon neutral.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia had last year announced that most of the airports have been given the target of achieving 100 per cent use of green energy by 2023 and net zero by 2030.

The ministry has organised knowledge-sharing sessions to standardise the carbon accounting and reporting framework of Indian airports and to raise awareness about mitigating climate change in order to promote sustainable development in the aviation industry and reduce carbon emission at airports, stated Scindia while briefing the members of Parliament and other senior officials of the ministry on the subject of greening airports during the consultative committee meeting of the ministry of civil aviation.

According to Ministry of Civil Aviation fact sheet, airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have received accreditation as Level 4 plus from the Airports International Council (ACI) by becoming carbon neutral.

The ACI is a global organisation of airport authorities to promote good industry practices and streamline airport standards. Its members currently operate 2000 international airports.

The fact sheet further said the Airports Authority of India has installed solar power plants at several airports for generation and self-consumption of green and renewable energy.

In addition, some airports are also procuring green energy in the open market. Since 2014, a total of 73 airports have switched over to 100 percent green energy usage, it added.

