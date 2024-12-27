ABU DHABI - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched an international standard carbon Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) programme as a pivotal step towards addressing carbon emissions in the emirate.

EAD has made significant progress in studying the possibility of implementing carbon pricing mechanisms, as a pivotal step in addressing carbon emissions and climate change within Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE, to accelerate the emirate's transition to a low-carbon economy and support the decarbonisation of emission-intensive and hard-to-abate sectors.

The agency has invested in the build up to COP28, substantial resources in close collaboration with its partners at the federal and local levels, as well as the private sector.

Studies conducted by the EAD have shown that developing a domestic carbon pricing scheme supports industries in Abu Dhabi decarbonise, particularly in emission-intensive sectors.

The MRV programme aims to enable accurate tracking of greenhouse gas emissions, laying the groundwork for a successful carbon pricing mechanism.

The system is designed to standardise and strengthen the reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Abu Dhabi’s industrial and energy sectors, aligning local efforts with global best practices, to drive international competitiveness, manage long-term GHGs, and foster technical innovation at the forefront of the global climate change agenda in the region.

The programme will generate reliable data that meets global climate requirements like those defined by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is also aligned with the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement and international collaborations for climate mitigation initiatives. Finally, it fortifies the outcomes of the UAE Consensus adopted in COP28.

The MRV emissions programme will require the large carbon emitting facilities to monitor, report and verify by third parties their emissions on an annual basis with the first reports due in 2026. The design of the programme, inclusive of emitting sectors and thresholds, has been in close consultation with key stakeholders from public and private sector entities; ensuring collaboration and alignment.

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Abu Dhabi has fortified its position as a forward-thinking leader on climate action, through working closely with our government, industrial and energy sector partners, as we are integrating new mandatory Measurement, Reporting and Verification efforts into our broader carbon accounting framework. Transparent data is essential for assessing climate policies, such as carbon pricing mechanisms, and supports Abu Dhabi's commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 22 per cent by 2027 and contribute to the emirate’s continued sustainable economic prosperity. Through this journey, we are very keen to proactively take the necessary steps as part of the national pathways towards Net Zero by 2050.”

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, highlighted the Department’s commitment to driving collaboration with partners and stakeholders to advance the energy sector’s transformation. He emphasised the importance of this collective effort in supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development goals and achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

He said, “Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems are crucial for providing accurate data to track carbon emissions, ensure transparency, build trust, and drive effective climate action.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), said, “The GHG MRV solution will help EGA to meet evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining transparency and auditability of our emissions data throughout the value chain of our production processes. This tool is an important step in achieving our bold aspiration of embedding sustainability in everything we do and reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

EAD will be responsible for the implementation and administration of the MRV programme in the emirate, providing a vital operational stepping-stone in decarbonisation through development of clean technologies and delivering the UAE’s 2050 targets.