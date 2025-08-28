Egypt’s Local Development Minister and Acting Environment Minister, Manal Awad, held an expanded meeting with the team of the Hurghada Green City project to assess ongoing efforts to transform the Red Sea resort into a model of sustainable tourism.

According to a statement by the Environment Ministry, the project is being implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, with over $3m in funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The initiative runs for five years, until 2028, and is designed to cut emissions, ease environmental pressures, integrate climate-smart technologies in tourism, energy and transport, and safeguard biodiversity.

The ministry highlighted that the project’s core priorities include setting strategic policies for a green recovery, linking these policies to climate finance, boosting investment in green technologies, and enhancing the competitiveness of the tourism sector while ensuring the long-term sustainability of low-carbon infrastructure.

So far, progress has included national consultations for a strategic environmental assessment, the development of an emissions accounting platform for the tourism sector, and the preparation of guidelines for green airports and eco-infrastructure. Other achievements include the launch of an investment catalogue for protected areas, activities to monitor medicinal and aromatic plants, and training programmes for women in cultivation and marketing.

Additional outputs cover the creation of a green investment plan, a revolving capital fund, and specialised training in marine turtle monitoring and environmental assessment. Tourism operators have also received training on green certification and waste management, while awareness campaigns and digital platforms have been launched to promote sustainable practices.

During the meeting, Awad urged all partners to accelerate implementation and strengthen coordination. She called for immediate measures to reduce the impact of diving fins on coral reefs and to phase out single-use plastic bags in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, replacing them with reusable alternatives.

Awad stressed that the project reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading sustainable tourism destination and opens new opportunities for green investment, delivering long-term economic and environmental gains.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

