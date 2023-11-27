DUBAI: DP World and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have signed a cooperation agreement to accelerate the use of renewable energy and cut emissions from the ports and maritime logistics sector.

Signed by IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera and DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the agreement focuses on identifying and implementing decarbonisation solutions across the sector.

"We are honoured to partner with IRENA in this transformative journey towards a shared global vision of renewable energy powering the supply chain. DP World is working to shape the future of trade, building resilience and sustainability at every stage. We will leverage our extensive reach and influence to convene the supply chain industry, fostering solutions that resonate not only within our operations but across borders, ensuring a sustainable flow of trade worldwide. Together, we will drive meaningful change and set new standards for a greener future," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

"In our race to accelerate a renewables-based energy transition, the maritime sector remains one of the most challenging industries to decarbonise. DP World’s innovative use of smart electrification is spearheading the sector’s shift towards renewables and improvements in energy efficiency across ports and maritime logistics operations. Our partnership with DP World is a ground-breaking step towards accelerating effective and innovative renewables-based energy solutions," Franceso La Camera added.

IRENA is an intergovernmental agency that promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

Both IRENA and DP World will share their insights on initiatives at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) starting later this month. DP World will advocate for more urgent climate action, leveraging its scale and influence to bring together the supply chain industry to develop impactful long-term solutions, while ensuring continued trade flow worldwide.

DP World has already committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero carbon by 2050.