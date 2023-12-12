ABU DHABI: The COP28 Presidency congratulated Azerbaijan for being chosen to host COP29 next year.

“We look forward to working together to continue building momentum on climate action, ensuring we keep 1.5°C within reach and leave no one behind,” COP28 President Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said.

For his part, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressed his gratitude to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat and the United Arab Emirates for their tireless efforts in organising this exceptional event, noting that the challenges being faced require collective work and dedication in achieving the goals and aspirations agreed upon jointly.

He said that Azerbaijan realises the critical importance of climate change mitigation efforts, the strong political will shown by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the support of the Parties, pointing out that the member states of the Eastern European Group have been a decisive factor in Azerbaijan's success in hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties. He in this regard affirmed that his country's commitment to sustainability is not just a promise but a reality that is reflected in its national policies and actions.

He noted his country's commitment to close cooperation with the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, the host country of the 30th Conference of the Parties, to ensure a smooth transition and to continue the joint efforts. “We recognise the importance of the global response to climate change, and through joint initiatives, we aim to accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.”

He expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and the COP28 President for the great efforts in driving climate action paths, pointing to the continuation of the momentum and building on the great successes achieved by COP28, and working together to ensure that COP29 in Azerbaijan becomes a symbol of hope and progress in the global efforts to combat climate change.