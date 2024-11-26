Riyadh: The Green Zone at the 16th meeting of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16) will open its doors to the public on December 2, the first day of the conference, and remain accessible until the event concludes on December 13, organizers said today.



Saudi Arabia is the first host country of the UN event in 30 years to offer a Green Zone, welcoming and engaging the general public daily from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. The Green Zone will be located alongside the Blue Zone, where the formal program of the UN conference will take place.



The Green Zone is a new and inclusive public space designed for civil-society organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), businesses, and all other stakeholders. It will host activities, exhibitions, workshops, and discussions focusing on land degradation, desertification, and drought. Its objectives include fostering public engagement, education, and knowledge-sharing, while showcasing innovative solutions and encouraging dialogue on sustainability.



By combining science, knowledge, awareness, and entertainment, the Green Zone will offer a wide range of unique activities and events, including workshops featuring interactive sessions on the latest innovations in sustainability and exhibitions showcasing impressive environmental products and services.



It represents a distinctive touch added by the Kingdom to the UNCCD conference of the parties (COP), giving it a public and social dimension to disseminate the conference's message to all segments of society and provide everyone with the opportunity to learn about the efforts made by countries worldwide to address these challenges that threaten us all.



The Green Zone features participation from over 213 international and local entities, including governments, businesses, and community initiatives. It is expected to attract more than 200,000 visits, offering a diverse program of over 120 activities and panel discussions.



A Family-Friendly Destination

The Green Zone is designed to cater to all age groups, offering a wide range of outdoor activities scheduled throughout the day during the conference. The events will include 13 daily roaming folkloric performances blending local and international art forms and 16 permanent activities, such as live art and mosaic displays, traditional crafts blending culture with environmental awareness, and interactive art installations led by artist Dr. Mona Sanbal. The installations aim to highlight the environmental impact of visitors’ daily lifestyles through interactive displays.



Additional activities include live music, interactive murals of Saudi wild plants, aesthetic displays of climbing plants, and a photography corner offering unique visitor experiences against a panoramic backdrop showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty and biodiversity.



Meanwhile, specialized entities will participate in organizing tours around Saudi Arabia, such as “Discover Saudi" by Almosafer Group, Masarat Adventure Club, and Diriyah Company offering scheduled daily trips from the Green Zone to select destinations, with free admission to Diriyah. Other entities include tour organizers at King Khalid Royal Reserve, like Darb, Yalla Hike, and Polaris North.



Cultural activities will include an outdoor reception area showcasing authentic Saudi hospitality, where visitors can enjoy Saudi coffee and watch coffee-making demonstrations. A traditional Bait Al-Sha’ar tent will showcase heritage activities such as Sadu rugs and oud music.



The Green Zone’s outdoor areas will feature craft pavilions and interactive activities such as decorating mud houses and screenings of documentary films at the main theatre. Culture will extend beyond the Green Zone with roaming folkloric performances celebrating local culture and global diversity.



The COP16 organizers invite everyone to register and book free tickets before visiting the Green Zone at this link: https://www.unccdcop16.org/green-zone?lang=en