Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit said on Friday an attacker gained control of an ether wallet and transferred around $1.5 billion worth of holdings to an unidentified address.

The ether cold wallet was the only one that was attacked and all other wallets of the exchange were unaffected, with withdrawals proceeding normally, CEO Ben Zhou said in a post on X.

"All client funds are safe, and our operations continue as usual without any disruption," the company said, adding its security team, along with forensic experts, was investigating the incident.

Bybit caters to more than 60 million users worldwide and offers access to various cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether.

"Bybit is solvent even if this hack loss is not recovered, all of clients assets are 1 to 1 backed, we can cover the loss," Zhou said.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi and Chris Reese)