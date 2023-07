Ukraine has urged its supporters to make multi-year commitments of financial aid, saying the European Union's four-year pledge worth 50 billion euros ($54.6 billion) was "a good signal" for the U.S. and other powers to follow, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told the Financial Times in an interview. ($1 = 0.9164 euros)

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)