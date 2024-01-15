Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Switzerland on Monday, his office said on Sunday, as Ukraine tries to ensure stable support from allies as the war nears its second anniversary.

"President Zelensky will begin his visit to the Swiss Confederation on January 15," the presidency said.

Zelensky is due to "meet the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders and the President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum" in Davos.

The conflicts in Ukraine and in Gaza are set to dominate the annual Davos forum in the Swiss Alps, with Ukrainian officials trying to stave off war fatigue among allies.

On Sunday, national security advisors from around 80 countries held discussions based on Zelensky's 10-point proposals for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

The talks were co-chaired by Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, who heads Zelensky's office, and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

They were particularly focused on the criteria to end hostilities, the withdrawal of Russian troops, justice for crimes committed and the prevention of further escalation.

Cassis said talks had to find a way to "include Russia in the process" at some point, but thus far, neither Kyiv nor Moscow was ready to take such a step.