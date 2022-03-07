The Foreign Ministry has scaled up contacts with the related bodies over the conditions of the Jordanian students in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, a ministry statement said on Sunday. Highlighting efforts to ensure them safe corridors to leave the city, the ministry said that initial contacts show that Ukrainian authorities would make arrangements to evacuate the students of various nationalities on Monday morning.

The ministry added that contacts are being made with the concerned authorities and contact points of Jordanian students to coordinate efforts to make the necessary arrangements and provide transportation to avail any possible evacuation opportunity. The ministry is following up on information pertaining to the movement of a group of Jordanian students along with Ukrainian citizens and other nationalities towards the western region, noting that the ministry is in contact with a number of them via SMS, the statement said.

