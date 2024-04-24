US President Joe Biden pledged to quickly sign a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine after Congress gave its final approval Tuesday night, saying delivery of the much-needed aid would begin this week.

"I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week," said Biden, who added that the bill's passage proved America stands "resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression."