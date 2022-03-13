The third evacuation plane, affiliated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which was dispatched upon His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to evacuate Jordanians from Ukraine, arrived in the Kingdom on Saturday morning coming from Poland.

A total of 68 Jordanians and their families, the majority of whom were residing in Sumy, Ukraine and managed to cross borders from Ukraine to Poland, were on board the plane, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Previously, two military planes were dispatched last week upon Royal directives to evacuate Jordanians who crossed Ukrainian borders to Bucharest and Budapest.

Military airplanes have evacuated a total of 208 Jordanians, while the Foreign Ministry facilitated the travel of 169 citizens through various commercial flights.

The ministry is scheduled to facilitate the travel of 100 Jordanians from Romania, Poland and Hungary during the next week.

