President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met individually with Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay; Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; and Deng Xijun, Special Envoy of the President of the People's Republic of China, on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which commenced today at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness discussed with guests the bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries, along with regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meetings also focused on COP28 and the importance of cooperation and collective action among participants to achieve impactful outcomes that strengthen climate action for the benefit of all countries.

The meetings were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to the United States of America; and the accompanying state guest delegations, which included ministers and senior officials.

His Highness the President and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed also visited the Ethiopian Pavilion at COP28, which showcased the country’s experience in implementing the Green Legacy Initiative, developing renewable energy, and other sustainability initiatives.