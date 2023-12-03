President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today continued his meetings with world leaders and heads of delegations participating in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai.

His Highness held individual meetings with Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo.

His Highness and Their Excellencies discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their respective countries and ways to enhance them further, especially in sustainable development. The meetings also covered regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The UAE President and the visiting dignitaries also reviewed the COP28 agenda and reiterated their shared belief in the importance of international collaboration to advance efforts aimed at mitigating the global impact of climate change.

The heads of delegations commended His Highness and the UAE for launching an initiative – announced earlier at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit – to create a US$30 billion fund to address the funding gap in global climate action and support the goal of a sustainable future for all.

The meetings were attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and a number of officials.