Thousands of journalists from around the globe have converged in the Emirati city of Dubai this week to witness how nations are working towards the common goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

International media and agencies have a large dedicated area in the COP28 Blue Zone to work in, with space available for transmission and broadcasting.

Throughout the venue, journalists are ready to cover every detail of COP28, which is set to be the most inclusive in history.

Some of the most prominent media have separate working cubicles with TV screens to follow each session during COP28.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the head of Agencia EFE’s Middle East bureau, Alvaro Mellizo, said that “the experience is impeccable”, highlighting “the comfort of the furniture for work” and the smooth functioning of the internet, an issue that often worries journalists.

He also said, “The organisation facilitating media registration has also been very good”.

According to Mellizo, EFE is interested in knowing what country delegations are planning and demanding, as well as covering thematic issues for its environmental news section and informing about the climate negotiations.

Media were able to register on the first day to attend the Opening Ceremony of COP28.

In total, 70,000 people are expected to attend the summit - more than any other COP so far, including heads of state, industry leaders and non-state actors to work on clean policies to accelerate a just energy transition.

During the two weeks of COP28, international media will have access to all public areas and meetings held at the conference venue, as well as to events, exhibitions and plenary sessions open to the public, to working sessions (except those restricted to film and video crews) and to the press conferences of the presidency, organisations and delegations.

The press centre is sending daily communications to registered email addresses, and has also a contact email related to interview requests and petitions: press@unfccc.int.