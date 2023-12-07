The COP28 Green Zone is set to host several events aimed at integrating art, education, and environmental actionism on 8th December. These events will spotlight the talents of Prince Hussain Aga Khan and offer insights from Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

COP28 will host an enlightening discussion on 'Fragile Beauty,' showcasing marine photography by Prince Hussain Aga Khan. As an accomplished underwater photographer, Prince Hussain's work reveals the extraordinary nature of marine life and emphasises the impact of human actions on endangering these remarkable creatures. Visitors can explore the mesmerising world beneath the waves through Prince Hussain's lens at Terra auditorium from 10:00 – 12:00.

Meanwhile, the second edition of the RewirEd Summit, hosted by Dubai Cares at Connect Conference Center, will take place from 9:00 to 18:00. The summit will bring together global leaders, including Al Hashimy, Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, and other high-profile speakers. Panellists from various sectors worldwide will unite in their commitment to global education transformation as a powerful solution to achieve climate ambitions and education goals.

The Mother Earth International event will feature two compelling films: "Better Late Than Never" and "Daily Rituals," addressing the climate and ecological crisis. The films, part of the British Council's Films and Screenings programme, will be screened from 15:00 to 15:30 at The Green Zone Stage.

Avid Learning, the philanthropic arm of the Essar Group, will present an engaging musical celebrating the resilience of Koli fishermen of Bombay, featuring a conversation with climate champions and entrepreneurs. Koli Fishermen Of Bombay: Guardians of CulturalSustainability, taking place from 17:15 to 18:15 at The Green Zone Stage, will explore education's role in climate change mitigation, youth engagement, and the shift to green energy and steel. It is also expected to welcome some very special global guests so be sure to arrive early.

The University of Exeter will present "Bright Light Burning," a theatrical journey blending artistry, storytelling, and environmental actionism. Inspired by the "We Are the Possible: 12 Poems for 12 Days of COP28" anthology, the play aims to shift perspectives, evoke empathy, and inspire meaningful steps toward a sustainable future. Join the event from 19:30 to 20:45 at The Green Zone Stage.

'Teachers for the Planet', held from 14:00 to 13:00 at Impact Hub, level 3, presents a session on crafting ambitious, realistic, and inclusive climate education policies.

The ActNowFilm Showcase at Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion from 15:00 to 16:30 will highlight global climate experts and youth climate leaders.

Additionally, an Education Ministerial Meeting from 19:30 - 20:30 at the Greening Education Hub will result in a greater commitment from nations to address climate education.

The Green Zone is open to the public until 12th December and offers an extended opportunity for attendees to engage in impactful initiatives and discussions.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food choices with over 90 food and beverage outlets featuring a diverse range of cuisines. There will be a unique 100 percent vegan food truck park and Alkebulan, the world’s first African dining hall.

Selected restaurants in the Green Zone include Assembly Mezze & Skewers, Alif Café, PXB, The Four Food Truck Parks, Q Coffee, Hideaway, Reform Bar & Grill, Tost, and several others. Remember to make a reservation for a restaurant in the Green Zone via Eat App.