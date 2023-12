DUBAI: Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE today to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The UAE will host the COP28 meetings at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023.