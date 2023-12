DUBAI: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt arrived in the UAE today to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

President El-Sisi was welcomed by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The UAE will host the COP28 meetings at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023.