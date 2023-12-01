The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has discussed a working paper entitled “Early Warning System in the UAE”, during the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Dr. Mohammed Al Abri, Director of the Meteorology Department at the National Centre of Meteorology, reviewed the procedures, policies and technologies of the early warning system in the UAE.

The paper addressed the key points related to the Early Warning System initiative, focusing on the four main elements of the Early Warning System, including awareness of disaster risks, monitoring, surveillance, analysis, prediction, and warning, as well as coordination and communication with relevant authorities and the public, readiness, and response capabilities.

Dr. Al Abri also provided a detailed explanation of the UAE's capabilities in the field of early warning through the National Center of Meteorology. The mechanism and effectiveness of coordination and cooperation among relevant entities in this context were also discussed.

The “Early Warning System for All” is a global initiative launched by the United Nations Secretary-General for the period from 2023 to 2027, aimed at harnessing all resources and capabilities to contribute to the protection of human beings and the reduction of climate-related disasters.