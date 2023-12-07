The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), announced the launch of the World Industrial Day. The announcement was made in the presence of Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, and Gerd Müller, Director-General of UNIDO at COP28.

This announcement put forward by the United Arab Emirates and UNIDO, aims to establish an International Day dedicated to advancing inclusive and sustainable industrial development. Al Suwaidi and Müller were joined by sustainability leaders from governments, the private sector, academia, and international organisations to celebrate the launch of World Industrial Day and support the call to unite global efforts to shape the future of industries and accelerate innovation for Climate Action.

Welcoming the launch of World Industrial Day, the UNIDO Director-General said, “Modern industry is key to sustainable development! World Industrial Day will mark our commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable industrialisation for economic growth for all, while preserving our environment and climate.”

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will work together with MoIAT and UNIDO to officially register World Industrial Day, under the United Nations (UN) framework, and work to establish it alongside the 2024 edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit that will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Omar Al Suwaidi added, “The World Industrial Day will serve as a reminder that the industrial sector is the bedrock of global economic progress and prosperity, reflecting the principles championed by the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit and its co-chairs. The initiative will invite nations to reaffirm their commitment to developing a sustainable and environmentally responsible industrial landscape, uniting every industry, organisation, and individual in a shared mission to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for all.”

World Industrial Day aims to raise awareness, promote sustainable industrial practices, foster innovation, recognise organisations at the forefront of the green agenda, and enable greater multi-stakeholder collaboration. The initiative will drive efforts to decarbonise industry, reduce carbon emissions, and facilitate energy transition to achieve net zero.

Delivering a keynote address to launch World Industrial Day, Namir Hourani, Managing Director of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, stated, “We are honoured to launch the World Industrial Day at COP28 UAE. The announcement is a testament to our commitment to uniting the world to enable collective action. Together with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and UNIDO, we aim to establish World Industrial Day as a catalyst of change, promoting sustainable practices and inspiring a balance between economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.”

Government officials and industry leaders in attendance include Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships at the United States Department of State; Roger Martella, Chief Sustainability Officer of GE; Michael Train, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Emerson; and Lorena Dellagiovanna, Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer and CDEIO of Hitachi; Mattie Yeta, Chief Sustainability Officer of CGI, Alessandro Bresciani, Senior Vice President for Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes; James Dorris, CEO of Odys Aviation, Jillian Evanlko, President, CEO and Director of Chart Industries; Omar Al Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of ICT Fund; Fatima Elsheikh, Strategic Advisor of Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA); Prof. Dr. Estelle L.A. Herlyn, Member of the Board for Global Energy Solutions; Weixi Gong, Chief, Division of Investment and Technology Promotion Offices & Institutional Partnerships for UNIDO and Danny Sebright, President of the US-UAE Business Council.

The announcement of World Industrial Day took place at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit Special Event which was held under COP28’s thematic day for Energy and Industry, Just Transition, and Indigenous People on 5th December at the UAE Pavilion within the Blue Zone of COP28. The livestream is accessible on https://gmisummit.com/.