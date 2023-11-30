His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed world leaders coming to the UAE to participate in the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), whishing them success in addressing the challenges of climate change to ensure a better future for generations.

His Highness said, “Today, we welcome over 70,000 guests from 198 countries in the UAE. Among them are heads of state, government leaders, ministers, corporate officials, representatives from international organisations, academics, and media experts, who came to address a singular issue: the preservation of our planet for future generations.”

His Highness added, “The challenges are big; however, the history has always demonstrated that the unity, cooperation and assembly of humanity remain the greatest enablers of prosperity and continued progress.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum further noted, “Best wishes to all involved in this humanitarian endeavour. We reaffirm our confidence in our national team to host and organise this exceptional international event in the UAE.”

His Highness affirmed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is moving towards a more prosperous and sustainable future through initiatives and projects aimed at promoting environmental action, preserving natural resources and strengthening sustainability approaches in various fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted that the UAE hosting COP28, reflects its vision in addressing climate change challenges through joint efforts.

His Highness stressed that climate change is one of the most important conflict the humanity must address with a unified vision and synergy, noting the importance of consolidating global efforts during COP28 to advance ambitious climate action and contribute in achieving environmental and climate sustainability and protecting natural resources for future generations.

COP28 kicked off today at Expo City, Dubai. Until 12th December, the conference will bring together heads of state, world leaders and various parties to discuss and develop effective solutions to address environmental and climate challenges.