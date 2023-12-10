Kuwait's pavilion at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), held in Dubai, displayed a rich cultural front that talks about the Kuwaiti efforts in supporting global environmental initiatives and its commitment to Gulf, regional and international resolutions of carbon neutrality in the oil field in 2050 and nationwide in 2060.

The Kuwaiti pavilion also included lectures on Kuwait's role and efforts in environmental preservation and discussed the notions of climate change and ways to limit it in pursuit of achieving sustainable developments in combating global environmental challenges. The Kuwaiti participants also gave a summary of their projects in improving the efficiency of natural resource use and promoting innovation in renewable energy fields.

It also sheds light on the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the field of environment through partnerships with regional and international organizations that combine economic growth and environmental protection to support climate change mitigation projects.

