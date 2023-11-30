The selection of Expo City Dubai as the venue for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) marks a significant intersection between the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and its commitment to sustainability themes.

This alignment with the ambitions of COP28, which aims to develop sustainable solutions to global climate concerns, underscores the UAE's leadership in addressing climate change.

Expo City Dubai, a global hub for innovation and creativity, stands as a model for the future city that preserves the heritage of the UAE. Expo 2020 Dubai was one of the most sustainable editions in the history of international Expos.

National Sustainability Campaign: Highlighting the UAE's Sustainable Building Initiatives

The UAE's "National Sustainability" campaign, launched in tandem with preparations for COP28, showcases the country's initiatives in constructing sustainable buildings that utilise modern methods to conserve natural resources.

The campaign's focus on "Environmentally Friendly Buildings" highlights national success stories in constructing green buildings that consider social, economic, and environmental aspects in their design and operation. These buildings provide inhabitants with a healthy, sustainable life free from carbon emissions.

Enabling a more sustainable lifestyle

Expo City Dubai contributes to a more sustainable lifestyle in the UAE by promoting interconnected neighborhoods, pedestrian pathways, and an environmentally friendly urban structure encompassing 45,000 square meters of gardens and parks. The city preserves Expo 2020 Dubai's pioneering development initiatives, such as the world's largest MindSphere application by Siemens, ensuring its continuity in setting new sustainability and innovation standards.

Expo City Dubai exemplifies a vibrant urban area that fosters cooperation, knowledge exchange, and the creation of future talents while upholding shared environmental responsibilities. These responsibilities served as an ethical compass during the construction and hosting of the global event.

Leading by example with sustainable practices

Expo 2020 Dubai offered clear examples of sustainable practices and their positive impact on the environment. A facility assessment strategy served as a guide to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and WELL certifications. As a result, 123 buildings at the Expo site were certified for their excellence in energy and environmental design, contributing to a reduction of 717,004 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Carbon Neutrality Roadmap: Achieving a Net-Zero Future

In October 2022, Dubai Expo unveiled a Carbon Neutrality Roadmap outlining its path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This roadmap aims to reduce embodied carbon in the built environment, set new standards for urban centres, and contribute to the UAE's 2050 Climate Neutrality Strategic Initiative and global climate goals.

Expo City targets a 45 percent reduction in operational carbon by 2030, 80 percent by 2040, and carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the UAE's Climate Neutrality 2050 initiative. The city's carbon removal roadmap aligns with the Global Protocol for Community-Scale Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventories and follows guidelines established by the Science-Based Targets initiative for urban carbon removal goals. It requires substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions before engaging in carbon offset purchases.

Embracing Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Dubai Expo's strategy commits to making a tangible impact by reducing emissions in all activities, embodying the slogan "Today for Tomorrow" for sustainability in the UAE. Building on the success of carbon management programmes initiated during Expo 2020 Dubai, "Expo Dubai" aims to reduce emissions through energy and water efficiency measures, renewable energy sources, low-carbon materials, circular economy principles, and the implementation of the 15-minute city planning principles that prioritise pedestrians and small-scale transportation (bicycles and electric vehicles).

Expo Live: Supporting Global Innovators

Dubai Expo's commitment to positive social, environmental, and economic change continues through the Expo Live programme. This global partnership and innovation initiative, launched as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, continues as an integral part of the Dubai Expo. It is the first of its kind in the history of international Expos, supporting innovators worldwide in developing solutions to humanity's greatest challenges by facilitating collaboration to shape a better future.

The sixth edition of the programme this year welcomed 43 innovators from 37 countries showcasing their climate change-related innovations. Thirty-six innovative projects from 34 countries were selected for financial support and technical guidance in the sixth round, providing them with the opportunity to present their solutions at the COP28 conference hosted by Dubai Expo.

The Expo Live programme, spanning six editions, has empowered 176 innovators from 90 countries, primarily focusing on sustainability solutions. The initiative's first five editions have positively impacted the lives of 5.8 million people worldwide, reclaiming 36 million hectares of land, offsetting 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and conserving 6.3 million litres of water. These innovative projects showcase creative solutions to address climate change challenges in diverse areas such as biodiversity conservation, environmental restoration, air quality, transportation, carbon reduction, food security, waste management, energy, water, finance, and protecting vulnerable communities, aiming for a sustainable future for our planet.