DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The COP28 U.N. climate summit must produce a final agreement that marks the beginning of the end for fossil fuels, European Union Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday.

"I want this COP to mark the beginning of the end of fossil fuels," he told a press conference. "We simply have to get rid of fossil fuels in full." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)