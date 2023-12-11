Dubai Investments is reiterating its commitment to sustainability and climate action at the ongoing 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Present at the Climate Finance Hub within the Green Zone, as a Climate Support Sponsor, Dubai Investments is highlighting its strong alignment with UAE's Vision 2031 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at COP28.

The company's resolute dedication to sustainability in 2022 is highlighted through its achievements that include a commendable 32 percent decrease in total Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, an impressive 61 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, and a robust 55.3 percent recycling or reuse rate of water resources.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, said, "Participating in COP28 reaffirms our steadfast commitment to global sustainability initiatives leading to de-carbonisation. We're not just attending; we're actively absorbing insights, engaging with sustainability leaders, and reaffirming our dedication to aligning with the world's sustainability agenda.”

Dubai Investments' subsidiaries have spearheaded transformative initiatives in various sectors which involve innovation in building material companies. The Group’s building material entities have introduced innovative, green products that promote sustainable construction practices, including energy-efficient materials and solutions. Initiatives like low-emissivity, solar-powered glass and insulation materials have been pivotal in promoting sustainable building designs and energy efficiency across UAE projects and supporting green infrastructure integration. The transition to electric vehicles by many of the Group’s companies contributes to the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Through innovative water recycling initiatives, the Group’s subsidiaries have recycled and reused water, significantly conserving this critical resource. The Group’s integrated mixed-use development, Dubai Investments Park completed a large-scale LED streetlight retrofit project, saving 700,000 kWh of energy annually.