DUBAI - U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell called on countries on Monday to clear "tactical blockages" to reach a deal on tackling climate change at the COP28 summit, saying there had been a narrowing of some gaps.

Stiell said a new draft text for a possible agreement would be published shortly.

"The world is watching ... there is nowhere to hide," he said. "I urge negotiators to reject incrementalism. Each step back from the highest ambition will cost countless millions of lives." (Reporting by Kate Abnett, writing by Elizabeth Piper)



