Hussein Mohamed Bashe, the Minister of Agriculture for the United Republic of Tanzania, has emphasised the importance of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in advancing global climate action.

Bashe, speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ongoing conference at Expo City Dubai, stated, "COP is an extremely unique event with an excellent and exceptional organisation by the United Arab Emirates."

He pointed out that the leadership and government of the UAE are particularly committed to propelling climate action forward, adding, "We witness in COP28 this year clarity in vision, commitment, and dedication by various nations under the leadership and supervision of the UAE."

Minister Bashe underscored the significance of COP28 in bringing the agenda of developed nations to the forefront of discussions, a long-standing demand from developing countries grappling with the global repercussions of developed nations' actions, particularly in relation to global warming and other environmental concerns.

He highlighted that COP28 also holds a clear vision in seeking effective solutions to mitigate the repercussions of climate change and adapt to modern technology in environmental issues.

Minister Bashe shed light on the devastating impact of climate change on his country, highlighting a region facing immense destruction from recurring floods. He commended the constructive discussions at COP28 and expressed his appreciation to the UAE government for its leadership in addressing this critical issue.

He highlighted the success of COP28 in uniting most nations over the past few days to address all climate issues on a single platform, a pressing global priority. He emphasised the need for countries responsible for climate change to take a leading role and bear the costs of the damages affecting other parts of the world.

"If we want to protect the environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change, everyone must fulfill their responsibilities," asserted Minister Bashe.

Responding to a question about cooperation between the UAE and Tanzania, Bashe mentioned that the two countries have strong relations. He added, “We are in the final stages of developing a memorandum of understanding with the UAE government. We also closely collaborate with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the country on various issues,” confirming that both sides continue to work on enhancing their relationship in different fields, including research, development, and smart agricultural technology.

The Tanzanian minister praised the significant technological advancements in information technology and communications in the UAE, stating, 'We need to introduce these technologies to our country and utilise them in serving our agriculture, natural resources, and fertile lands."