The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) marked a historic moment with the debut of pavilions, a first in the history of global COP conferences. This underscores a commitment to adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach to address climate change, leveraging the participation of all stakeholders and sectors to devise innovative and practical solutions to this challenge.

For the first time in the history of a COP, the Ministry of Education hosted a specialised pavilion focused on the education sector, titled "Legacy from the Land of Zayed", with broad participation from various educational institutions. This Pavilion's inauguration symbolises the collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), coinciding with the announcement of the "Greening Education Partnership" before COP28.

The Pavilion emphasises the crucial role of the education sector and educational institutions in raising awareness about climate challenges among future generations.

The Ministry of Education announced the organisation of approximately 46 dialogue sessions in collaboration with over 40 global partners. Over 30 events and projects on education and climate issues will be organised throughout the climate conference.

Also present at COP28 is the Trade House Pavilion, marking the first time that trade has been incorporated into the official programme of the global climate conference.

Held under the COP28 Presidency and in collaboration with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Trade House Pavilion is set to host a number of vital conversations in COP28's Blue Zone on the role of trade in achieving the Paris climate accords, featuring an extensive and influential group of policymakers, NGOs and trade professionals.

The Trade House Pavilion will feature more than 40 sessions throughout the conference, covering a range of topics aligned with the official COP28 Presidency's thematic days. Session topics include waste management, circular economy, border carbon fees, food systems, zero-emission maritime and stock exchanges.

The first-of-its-kind Faith Pavilion continues its diverse activities with prominent participation from various religious leaders, offering a global platform for dialogue among religious leaders and their representatives. The Pavilion features representatives from 54 countries and over 70 organisations worldwide, including universities, youth organisations, religious institutions, indigenous peoples' organisations, governmental and non-governmental international entities, women's institutions, and humanitarian aid organisations.

The Pavilion will host over 65 sessions with 325 speakers. These events promote cooperation to create a better future for planet Earth and all humanity and engage new audiences in finding innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

The events of the Pavilion showcase the role of interfaith dialogue and action on climate change, the importance of involving youth in efforts to address the climate crisis and unifying joint efforts to find effective and tangible solutions to the impacts of climate change.