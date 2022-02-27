International Information Technology Co LLC (IITC), an OHI Group Company, has joined forces with local Omani SME Hemaya Information Security to enable the delivery of the latter’s specialized security services to the local market.

Muscat-based IITC is a leading service provider of enterprise IT infrastructure, complex business solutions and high-quality learning services for more than three decades in the Sultanate of Oman. IITC helps its customer transform digitally as their preferred technology partner.

Hemaya Information Security, a registered SME, works in the field of IT security by providing flexible, secure, ICT project management and cost-effective solutions to clients. The continuing revolution in the IT industry is creating great opportunities to companies with foresight to react faster to customers’ needs and open new areas of business.

“Through this partnership, IITC and Hemaya customers will leverage a perfect synergy covering the most demanding technology requirements of any project, as IITC will add to their portfolio of services, some of the most advanced security services, giving their customers to meet specialized security consultants who have expertise in the field,” said Parag Gurumukhi, DGM - Sales, IITC.

“It has always been OHI’s endeavour to encourage local SME companies and help them increase their market presence and provide financial strength at the same time,” he added.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).