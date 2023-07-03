Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the official Startup20 summit, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on July 3-4.

Startup20 serves as an established engagement group under the G20 India Presidency 2023, aiming to foster dialogue among stakeholders in the global startup ecosystem.

It seeks to represent the interests of the global startup community by addressing macroeconomic concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs in discussions with G20 leaders. Supported initially by G20 India Sherpa and the Startup20 secretariat, it operates similarly to other G20 engagement groups.



Heading the Kingdom's delegation at the summit is Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz. Prince Fahd bin Mansour emphasized the significance of the Kingdom's participation in the official Startup20 summit in New Delhi.

He sees this as an excellent opportunity to showcase the Kingdom's achievements in startups, small and medium enterprises, and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, the summit provides a platform for exchanging creative and innovative ideas, exploring strategic partnerships and investment prospects, and learning from the experiences of G20 countries.