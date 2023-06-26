Qatar - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held an open meeting with several entrepreneurs, owners of small and medium-sized businesses, and home-based projects.

The meeting aimed to discuss the sector's key challenges and explore effective solutions for its development.

Mohamed Hassan al-Malki, assistant undersecretary (Trade Affairs), and Ayed al-Qahtani, director, Commercial Registration and Licences Department attended.

The meeting was organised as part of the ministry's commitment to support the entrepreneurship sector, foster small and medium-sized enterprises, and provide comprehensive support to entrepreneurs and small investors while removing obstacles to facilitate their business activities.

Al-Malki emphasised that regulating and supporting local entrepreneurship and small to medium-sized enterprises are top priorities for the country, and this sector is crucial for economic diversification, stimulating investment, and fostering innovation in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

The ministry has launched various initiatives and projects to support this sector, and has also updated laws and regulations to create an attractive legislative environment that encourages local entrepreneurship and aligns with the state's objectives.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around the prominent challenges entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises face in establishing and developing their businesses; focusing on company establishment procedures, investment laws, and regulations, as well as highlighting the ministry's prominent projects and initiatives aimed at supporting and advancing the entrepreneurship sector.

