ArabFinance: Welnes, an Egypt-based fitness app, has secured $300,000 in a seed funding round, according to a press release.

The round was led by Flat6labs, with the participation of Samurai Incubate, and UI Investments, along with a group of angel investors.

The startup will use this round to expand its team and extend its footprint in the GCC by 2023.

To date, the company has served more than 15,000 users, offering them customized nutrition and workout plans.

Launched in 2020, Welnes is a community app that targets users seeking weight loss and healthy lifestyles, with the help of professional nutritionists and trainers.