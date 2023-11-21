Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed a consulting services agreement for a seawater desalination project in Ain Sokhna, as per a statement by the Egyptian cabinet on November 19th.

The project's first phase will see the design, construction, management, maintenance, and operation of a water desalination station with a daily production capacity ranging between 200,000 and 300,000 cubic meters.

The agreement also includes conducting the necessary legal, technical, and environmental studies to implement the project by specialized consultants, with the EBRD undertaking the process of selecting them.

This came on the sidelines of the roundtable including the Egyptian government, representatives from multilateral development banks, financial institutions, UN agencies, and the private sector to discuss the progress made within Egypt's Country Platform for the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) program.

