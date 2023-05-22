Saudi Electricity and Water Regulatory Authority (WERA) has qualified 106 contractors and consultants to design, inspect, install, and maintain distributed solar photovoltaic (PV) systems up to 2 megawatts (MW) capacity for homes and companies.

Majid Al-Rifaie, CEO of Desert Technologies Industries said in a press statement that the qualification of Saudi companies will contribute to the development of the local capabilities in the field of solar energy.

The Kingdom aims to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality in 2060.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

