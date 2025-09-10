Construction on NEOM’s green hydrogen project has progressed more than 80% at the start of the first quarter of 2025, NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has disclosed.

Work is advancing on the green hydrogen facility, the wind garden, the solar farm and the transmission grid.

“Our green hydrogen project is advancing rapidly, with milestone equipment being received and installed, including wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolysers, the cold box and pipe racks,” NGHC said in a statement.

An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, NGHC’s world-scale plant in Oxagon will integrate up to 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 in the form of green ammonia.

The company has a 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia produced at the facility.

In May 2023, NGHC achieved a financial close of $8.4 billion, supported by a $6.1 billion non-recourse loan from 23 local, regional, and international banks and financial institutions.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.